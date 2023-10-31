Spin twins Maharaj, Shamsi filling big role as Proteas tentatively eye a trophy
Just one win from the three upcoming matches will send South Africa to the semifinals
Former South Africa left-arm wrist spinner Paul Adams has been impressed by Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi at the ICC World Cup in India and believes they have major roles to play as the tournament progresses towards the business end.
Temba Bavuma's charges came into the tournament as underdogs but have managed to increase expectations of glory by winning five of their first six matches...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.