Spin twins Maharaj, Shamsi filling big role as Proteas tentatively eye a trophy

Just one win from the three upcoming matches will send South Africa to the semifinals

By Anathi Wulushe -

Former South Africa left-arm wrist spinner Paul Adams has been impressed by Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi at the ICC World Cup in India and believes they have major roles to play as the tournament progresses towards the business end.



Temba Bavuma's charges came into the tournament as underdogs but have managed to increase expectations of glory by winning five of their first six matches...