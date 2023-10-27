De Ridder enjoying life with Proteas women’s squad

Momentum Proteas wicketkeeper Mieke de Ridder will be putting in a lot of hard work as she aims to be fighting fit with a tour of Bangladesh on the horizon later this year.
The Proteas women are set to take on subcontinent side Bangladesh in three T20Is and three ODIs at home between December 3 and 23.
While representing the Six Gun Grill Garden Route Badgers is the next assignment on the timetable for De Ridder, international cricket remains top of mind for the Nelson Mandela University alumna.
“My hopes for the Bangladesh tour would first be to make the squad, and if I do make the squad, I would like to get a playing opportunity but if not, then just to be the best I can be for the rest of the team, to contribute in any shape or form and always be ready, train hard and be ready for the opportunity if it does arise,” she said.
Having left cricket at 19 to pursue her architectural technology studies, the recently-capped Proteas women wicketkeeper made a swift return to the sport in 2020, climbing her way up to the national team at the commencement of the 2023/2024 season.
The 27-year-old Garden Route Badgers star earned her first-ever Proteas call-up for the team’s trip to Pakistan between September 1 and 14.
De Ridder received her debut cap for the third and final encounter against Pakistan in Karachi, becoming T20I cap number 59 for the Proteas women as the visitors went down fighting in the shorter format.
“It is something that I worked towards since I was a young child and have always dreamt of. I remember the day very clearly.
“Normally you get the playing 11 a day before the match, but in this case, we were playing back-to-back games, so we only got told on the day of the match, which was actually a blessing in disguise because if I had known a day in advance, I would have been far more nervous and stressed,” she said about her maiden appearance in the green and gold
While not featuring in the One-Day Internationals against Pakistan, the Cradock-born wicketkeeper batter took over the 12th-player duties as SA claimed a 2-1 series victory, earning valuable ICC Women’s Championship 2022-2025 points.
Named in the 16-player squad that faced New Zealand in a white ball tour at home in September-October, the host nation secured another split win in the 50-over encounters.
Inclement weather led to the abandonment of the first three T20I matches of the series in East London, before the two sides moved to Benoni for a two-game playoff, with the White Ferns striking first in the fourth match.
De Ridder received an unexpected entrance into the fifth T20I at Willowmoore Park after regular keeper Sinalo Jafta picked up a shoulder injury, with the diminutive player helping the home side level the series with a thrilling 11-run triumph.
“I feel it is very important to always be ready, anything can happen, like we saw in the fifth T20I against New Zealand with JJ (Sinalo Jafta) getting injured,” she said.
Wearing the colours of the Six Gun Grill Garden Route Badgers, De Ridder will be hoping to help them continue their positive tenure in Division One after achieving a mid-table finish in their first year back in the Top 6 in the 2022/2023 campaign.
“I would love to be able to perform, of course, that’s what we all want to do, but just to also enjoy it, to learn as much as we possibly can and to go and build confidence by scoring runs and spending time on the field behind the stumps,” De Ridder said. — Additional reporting by CSA Corporate Communications
HeraldLIVE
De Ridder enjoying life with Proteas women’s squad
NMU alumna’s focus firmly on international cricket
Sports reporter
Image: PAKISTAN CRICKET BOARD
Momentum Proteas wicketkeeper Mieke de Ridder will be putting in a lot of hard work as she aims to be fighting fit with a tour of Bangladesh on the horizon later this year.
The Proteas women are set to take on subcontinent side Bangladesh in three T20Is and three ODIs at home between December 3 and 23.
While representing the Six Gun Grill Garden Route Badgers is the next assignment on the timetable for De Ridder, international cricket remains top of mind for the Nelson Mandela University alumna.
“My hopes for the Bangladesh tour would first be to make the squad, and if I do make the squad, I would like to get a playing opportunity but if not, then just to be the best I can be for the rest of the team, to contribute in any shape or form and always be ready, train hard and be ready for the opportunity if it does arise,” she said.
Having left cricket at 19 to pursue her architectural technology studies, the recently-capped Proteas women wicketkeeper made a swift return to the sport in 2020, climbing her way up to the national team at the commencement of the 2023/2024 season.
The 27-year-old Garden Route Badgers star earned her first-ever Proteas call-up for the team’s trip to Pakistan between September 1 and 14.
De Ridder received her debut cap for the third and final encounter against Pakistan in Karachi, becoming T20I cap number 59 for the Proteas women as the visitors went down fighting in the shorter format.
“It is something that I worked towards since I was a young child and have always dreamt of. I remember the day very clearly.
“Normally you get the playing 11 a day before the match, but in this case, we were playing back-to-back games, so we only got told on the day of the match, which was actually a blessing in disguise because if I had known a day in advance, I would have been far more nervous and stressed,” she said about her maiden appearance in the green and gold
While not featuring in the One-Day Internationals against Pakistan, the Cradock-born wicketkeeper batter took over the 12th-player duties as SA claimed a 2-1 series victory, earning valuable ICC Women’s Championship 2022-2025 points.
Named in the 16-player squad that faced New Zealand in a white ball tour at home in September-October, the host nation secured another split win in the 50-over encounters.
Inclement weather led to the abandonment of the first three T20I matches of the series in East London, before the two sides moved to Benoni for a two-game playoff, with the White Ferns striking first in the fourth match.
De Ridder received an unexpected entrance into the fifth T20I at Willowmoore Park after regular keeper Sinalo Jafta picked up a shoulder injury, with the diminutive player helping the home side level the series with a thrilling 11-run triumph.
“I feel it is very important to always be ready, anything can happen, like we saw in the fifth T20I against New Zealand with JJ (Sinalo Jafta) getting injured,” she said.
Wearing the colours of the Six Gun Grill Garden Route Badgers, De Ridder will be hoping to help them continue their positive tenure in Division One after achieving a mid-table finish in their first year back in the Top 6 in the 2022/2023 campaign.
“I would love to be able to perform, of course, that’s what we all want to do, but just to also enjoy it, to learn as much as we possibly can and to go and build confidence by scoring runs and spending time on the field behind the stumps,” De Ridder said. — Additional reporting by CSA Corporate Communications
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Soccer
Rugby
Cricket
Rugby
Soccer