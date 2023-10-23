Warriors must pick themselves up after disappointing defeat
Dafabet Warriors skipper Matthew Breetzke has vowed his team will return with more belief and experience after a disappointing performance that saw them lose out on a place in Saturday’s CSA One Day Cup, Division One final.
With their fate resting in their own hands, the Gqeberha side failed to get the job done as they crashed to a sobering seven-wicket defeat to the North West Dragons, whose bonus point victory helped usurp the Warriors on the log standings to earn a spot in the final against Western Province at Newlands...
