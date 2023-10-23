×

Cricket

England's Topley ruled out of World Cup after fracturing finger

By Reuters - 23 October 2023
England's Reece Topley fields off his own bowling during the World Cup against South Africa at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on October 21, 2023
Image: ANDREW BOYERS / REUTERS

England fast bowler Reece Topley has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after fracturing his left index finger in their 229-run defeat by SA, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Sunday.

Topley injured his finger in the first innings and needed treatment, briefly going off the field. Though he returned to bowl and finished with figures of 3-88, he did not come out to bat in the run chase when England collapsed.

The 29-year-old was England's best bowler at the World Cup with eight wickets in three games.

“Scans in Mumbai on Saturday, after the match at the Wankhede Stadium, revealed the full extent of the injury. Topley will return to the UK in the next 24 hours,” the ECB said in a statement.

“He will work closely with the England and Surrey medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation.”

The ECB said a replacement would be announced in due course but coach Matthew Mott said Jofra Archer, who is among the reserves as he makes his comeback from an elbow injury, would not be included in the squad.

“Jof is not going to be considered for selection, he is not going to be able to play a part in the end of this campaign,” Mott told Sky Sports after the defeat.

Defending champions England are ninth in the standings with just one win in four games. They next play bottom side Sri Lanka on Thursday in Bengaluru. — Reuters

 

Latest