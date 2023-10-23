Dragons slay Warriors to advance to One-Day Cup final
A superb spell of bowling by Ruan de Swardt set the platform for the North West Dragons to comfortably defeat the Dafabet Warriors by seven wickets in their CSA One-Day Cup clash in Gqeberha on Sunday.
De Swardt put in a man-of-the-match performance as he returned figures of four wickets for 17 runs, including three maidens, in his 10-over spell to help dismiss the home side for a measly 94 inside 35 overs. ..
