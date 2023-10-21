Lubbe ready to lead Dragons into battle against Warriors
Must-win situation for both teams as they chase berth in final
North West Dragons captain Wihan Lubbe will be fired up a bit more than usual when he leads his side into battle against the Dafabet Warriors in an all important CSA One Day Cup clash on Sunday, starting at 10am.
Heading into the contest at St George’s Park, Lubbe, a former Warriors all rounder who spent three seasons in Gqeberha, hopes to use his knowledge of conditions to their benefit as they look to secure a spot in the final...
