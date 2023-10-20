Warriors must slay the Dragons after defeat to Rocks

Dafabet Warriors captain Matthew Breetzke says their clash against the North West University Dragons in the final round of the CSA One-Day Cup in Gqeberha on Sunday (10am) is a must-win encounter.
The high-flying Warriors were brought back to earth by the Gbets Rocks, who jumped to sixth place in the standings thanks to their comfortable seven-wicket victory at Boland Park on Wednesday.
The visiting side had a chance to leapfrog table-toppers Western Province, but missed that opportunity to all but secure their spot in a possible home final.
However, Robin Peterson’s men never looked at their brilliant best with the ball in hand and in the field, and it was evident from the extras column and the missed chances in the field.
Winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Breetzke’s charges cautiously made their way to 114 runs for the loss of four wickets, including Sinethemba Qeshile’s half-century (53).
Two more 50-run partnerships, between Tristan Stubbs (51) and Andile Mokgakane (27), then Liam Alder (44) and Renaldo Meyer (19 not out), helped the Warriors post a competitive 272 for eight after 50 overs.
Janneman Malan and Clyde Fortuin got the Rocks off to the perfect start with a stand of 80, before skipper Pieter Malan and Keegan Petersen put together a 185-run third-wicket partnership that helped them clinch a comfortable victory with five overs to spare.
“It makes the game against NWU Dragons a must-win game for us to get through to the finals,” Breetzke said in a post-match interview.
“We will be up for it and, hopefully, we can get the result.”
Asked to sum up his side’s performance, the right-hander did not have many words other than to congratulate his opponents on a good win.
“We felt we were probably about 50 runs short, even though we went into our bowling innings with a bit of momentum thanks to the sixes at the end.
“Probably not our best performance [with the ball] but it is what it is, the guys are still in good spirits, and we just got outplayed by a better side tonight,” he said.
The Warriors remain in second position on the table before the start of Friday’s matches, in which the Titans host log leaders WP in Pretoria, while the Dragons tackle the Lions in Potchefstroom.
Bonus point wins could see both sides draw level on points with the Gqeberha outfit, with net run rate then determining log positions to make things even more interesting on the final day of pool action.
Warriors must slay the Dragons after defeat to Rocks
Image: GRANT PITCHER/GALLO IMAGES
