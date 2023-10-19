Rocks crush Warriors in Paarl

Gbets Rocks batsmen Pieter Malan and Keegan Petersen recorded a second partnership of more than 150 runs to help defeat the Dafabet Warriors in their CSA One-Day Cup fixture by seven wickets in Paarl on Wednesday evening.
The duo contributed 185 runs, setting a new record for the third wicket and fourth-highest partnership in List A matches at Boland Park.
Malan, scored a run a ball 94 and Keegan Petersen stroked 72 off 94, sharing 13 boundaries and four sixes between them.
The home side earlier restricted the Warriors, who won the toss and chose to bat first, to 272 for eight wickets in their 50 overs with some disciplined bowling in tough batting conditions.
The Rocks got off to a bright start in their chase, with Janneman Malan [41] and Clyde Fortuin [38] racing to 80 without loss inside 14 overs.
The opening pair fell in quick succession with Liam Alder [1/52] and Nealan van Heerden [1/56], bringing the only bits of joy for the visitors with the ball.
Malan and Petersen, who came together on 87/2, were rarely fazed by the Warriors bowlers, taking their side to the brink of victory.
The righthanded duo played patiently in conditions familiar to them, rotating the strike with uninterrupted ease while punishing the bad deliveries.
Malan, whose innings secured him the Player of the Match award, was eventually caught off JP King chasing a century, leaving Christaan Jonker with the task of claiming the winning run from the final ball of the 45th over.
The pair are also top of the highest partnership list in this season's competition, having scored a monstrous 233 against the North West Dragons, albeit in a losing cause earlier this month.
Robin Peterson's men did not make things easier for themselves by conceding 25 extras while also letting a few chances go unpunished in the field.
Earlier, the Warriors chose to make first use of the Boland Park pitch, but Achille Cloete got rid of JP King [2] and Jordan Hermann [17] with 49 on the board in the 12th over.
A 61-run partnership between Sinethemba Qeshile [53] and Matthew Breetzke [36] got the Warriors back on track before they fell to spin twins Siyabonga Mahima and Shaun von Berg.
Tristan Stubbs [51] and Andile Mokgakane [27] took the visitors past 200 with a stand of 57, but they had their progress halted by Michael Copeland and Hardus Viljoen.
Alder hit five boundaries and a six on his way to 44, sharing 60 with Renaldo Meyer [19 not out] before he was caught by Janneman Malan to become Viljoen's second victim in the final over of the innings.
The North West side next play the Lions in Potchefstroom while the Titans welcome log leaders Western Province to Pretoria in day-night clashes on Friday, with action getting under way at 1pm.
The defeat also meant the Warriors spurned the chance to go top of the log while their clash against the Dragons in Gqeberha on Sunday could turn into a must-win for the hosts should their guests and the Momentum Multiply Titans both win their penultimate matches in the competition.
HeraldLIVE
Rocks crush Warriors in Paarl
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
Gbets Rocks batsmen Pieter Malan and Keegan Petersen recorded a second partnership of more than 150 runs to help defeat the Dafabet Warriors in their CSA One-Day Cup fixture by seven wickets in Paarl on Wednesday evening.
The duo contributed 185 runs, setting a new record for the third wicket and fourth-highest partnership in List A matches at Boland Park.
Malan, scored a run a ball 94 and Keegan Petersen stroked 72 off 94, sharing 13 boundaries and four sixes between them.
The home side earlier restricted the Warriors, who won the toss and chose to bat first, to 272 for eight wickets in their 50 overs with some disciplined bowling in tough batting conditions.
The Rocks got off to a bright start in their chase, with Janneman Malan [41] and Clyde Fortuin [38] racing to 80 without loss inside 14 overs.
The opening pair fell in quick succession with Liam Alder [1/52] and Nealan van Heerden [1/56], bringing the only bits of joy for the visitors with the ball.
Malan and Petersen, who came together on 87/2, were rarely fazed by the Warriors bowlers, taking their side to the brink of victory.
The righthanded duo played patiently in conditions familiar to them, rotating the strike with uninterrupted ease while punishing the bad deliveries.
Malan, whose innings secured him the Player of the Match award, was eventually caught off JP King chasing a century, leaving Christaan Jonker with the task of claiming the winning run from the final ball of the 45th over.
The pair are also top of the highest partnership list in this season's competition, having scored a monstrous 233 against the North West Dragons, albeit in a losing cause earlier this month.
Robin Peterson's men did not make things easier for themselves by conceding 25 extras while also letting a few chances go unpunished in the field.
Earlier, the Warriors chose to make first use of the Boland Park pitch, but Achille Cloete got rid of JP King [2] and Jordan Hermann [17] with 49 on the board in the 12th over.
A 61-run partnership between Sinethemba Qeshile [53] and Matthew Breetzke [36] got the Warriors back on track before they fell to spin twins Siyabonga Mahima and Shaun von Berg.
Tristan Stubbs [51] and Andile Mokgakane [27] took the visitors past 200 with a stand of 57, but they had their progress halted by Michael Copeland and Hardus Viljoen.
Alder hit five boundaries and a six on his way to 44, sharing 60 with Renaldo Meyer [19 not out] before he was caught by Janneman Malan to become Viljoen's second victim in the final over of the innings.
The North West side next play the Lions in Potchefstroom while the Titans welcome log leaders Western Province to Pretoria in day-night clashes on Friday, with action getting under way at 1pm.
The defeat also meant the Warriors spurned the chance to go top of the log while their clash against the Dragons in Gqeberha on Sunday could turn into a must-win for the hosts should their guests and the Momentum Multiply Titans both win their penultimate matches in the competition.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Rugby
Sport
Sport
Rugby
Cricket