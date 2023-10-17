Australia's Adam Zampa would not rate his performance against Sri Lanka in Monday's World Cup clash among his best but its importance was not lost on the leg spinner.
Zampa braves back spasms to reignite Australia's stuttering campaign
Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Australia's Adam Zampa would not rate his performance against Sri Lanka in Monday's World Cup clash among his best but its importance was not lost on the leg spinner.
Smarting from back-to-back defeats, five-time champions Australia moved off the bottom of the points table after their five-wicket victory against 1996 champions Sri Lanka.
The much-needed win was set up by their bowlers, who bundled out Sri Lanka for 209 inside 44 overs, and their batters completed the chase with nearly 15 overs to go.
Zampa claimed 4-47 to grab the player-of-the-match award and went on to reveal his discomfort while bowling.
“I didn't feel great. I have had trouble with back spasms over the past couple of days so it was just about trying to get through that one,” the 31-year-old said.
“I've had days where I've felt better and bowled better. Personally, I know I'm not at my best, but it's nice to be on this end of the result tonight.”
Zampa went wicketless against India and bled 70 runs in his 10 overs for the lone wicket of Rassie van der Dussen against SA.
The spinner said he did not try anything different against Sri Lanka.
“I've just got to try to keep my wicket-taking attitude because that's what works for me, regardless of whether I am going for runs or not.
“We've got a tough game coming up next against Pakistan but I am going to try to keep things the same for me.”
• Sri Lanka should have been closer to the 300-run mark after making a strong start to Monday's match but they lost their way in the middle overs when Australia's bowlers found their range, batter Pathum Nissanka said.
Openers Nissanka (61) and Kusal Perera (78) combined well in a 125-run opening stand that put Sri Lanka in the driving seat in Lucknow, but a batting order collapse then saw them lose all 10 wickets for just 84 runs to post a below-par 209 total.
Half-centuries by Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis helped Australia chase down the target with nearly 15 overs to spare, handing Sri Lanka a five-wicket defeat, their third straight loss at the tournament.
“Despite our promising start, we deeply regret not being able to sustain it, resulting in us being limited to a score of 209 runs,” Nissanka told reporters on Monday.
“On a wicket like this, I believe we should aim for a total closer to 300 runs, and this was a contributing factor to our defeat.
“The opposition's bowlers consistently hit good areas during the middle overs, which created a challenging situation for our batsmen. Unfortunately, we couldn't handle it as effectively as we would have liked.”
Nissanka's knock of 61 from 67 balls was his second successive half-century and the 25-year-old said he hoped to keep piling up the runs.
“I'm hopeful that I can contribute significantly by scoring a substantial number of runs and playing substantial innings in the upcoming matches,” Nissanka said.
“Our mental level is good. We hope to play well in these matches and win the remaining matches.”
Sri Lanka next face the Netherlands in Lucknow on Saturday. — Reuters
