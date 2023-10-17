Warriors still short of peak performance — Van Heerden
As a group we have a lot to offer in bid for spot in final, says on-song seamer
Dafabet Warriors pace bowler Nealan van Heerden says they still have a perfect game in their locker as they look ahead to two more CSA One Day Cup matches this week.
Van Heerden was the star with the ball for the home side, registering career-best figures of five wickets for 37 runs in the eight overs he bowled when they overcame the AET Tuskers by eight wickets on Sunday...
