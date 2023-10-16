Australia beat Sri Lanka to revive World Cup campaign

Five-time champions Australia injected some life into their moribund World Cup campaign with a five-wicket victory against Sri Lanka on Monday.

Beaten by India and South Africa in the first two matches, Australia showed some urgency with the ball and bundled Sri Lanka out for 209 inside 44 overs with Adam Zampa leading the rout on figures of 4-47.

At 157-1 near the halfway stage, Sri Lanka looked poised to reach the 300 mark before the wheels came off their innings and they had to settle for a below-par total.

After strong winds delayed the start of their chase, Australia made heavy weather of a small target before Josh Inglis made 58 and Glenn Maxwell (31) stayed put to see them home with nearly 15 overs to spare.

It was Australia's first victory in the tournament, while 1996 champions Sri Lanka remained winless after three matches.

