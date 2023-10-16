Buttler demands character from England after huge Afghanistan blow

England captain Jos Buttler has called on his players to show resilience and character in the wake of a stunning loss to Afghanistan that has put their World Cup title defence on shaky ground.

England are fifth in the group standings with one win from three matches after the 69-run defeat, having been thrashed by New Zealand in their opening match. The top four at the end of the round robin phase advance to the semifinals.

Buttler said the Afghanistan result was a “big setback”.

“Before the tournament started we had a different idea of how the first three games would pan out,” he said. “We’ve got to show a lot of character, a lot of resilience within the team and most of all a lot of belief.

“There are a lot of excellent players in there and we haven’t played well enough today, but we must keep that belief.”