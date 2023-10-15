×

Cricket

Van Heerden, King star in Warriors’ crushing victory over Tuskers

Bay side keep chances of making final alive after ripping visitors’ batting line-up apart

Premium
By Amir Chetty - 15 October 2023

A sparkling five-fer from seamer Nealan van Heerden coupled with a maiden half-century by JP King helped the Dafabet Warriors romp to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over the AET Tuskers in their CSA One-Day Cup clash in Gqeberha on Sunday. 

Van Heerden’s five-star performance with the ball saw the Warriors restrict the Tuskers to a meagre 130 in 34.2 overs having asked the visitors to bat...

