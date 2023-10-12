Proteas can handle Aussie acid test — AB de Villiers
‘Mr 360’ believes Temba Bavuma’s men have what it takes to excel at World Cup
Unlike Proteas sides that have come and gone, the current crop of players have the strength and mindset to deal with high-pressure situations, former SA superstar AB de Villiers said.
In a column written for the ICC ahead of SA’s World Cup clash against Australia in Lucknow on Thursday (10.30am), De Villiers explains why he believes this squad, led by Temba Bavuma and armed with some of the most dangerous top-six batters in the game, has what it takes to go all the way. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.