'Hungry' Malan out to silence critics and prove he belongs

England opener Dawid Malan feels the pressure in every series he plays and believes the only way to lift it is by scoring match-winning knocks like the one he conjured against Bangladesh in Tuesday's World Cup contest.
Malan smashed a career-best 140 and forged century-plus partnerships with Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root to help England amass 364-9 and eventually canter to a comprehensive victory.
The 36-year-old hoped his latest heroics would ease the pressure to perform that accompanied him every time he walked out to bat.
“I feel like every series I'm under pressure, so you know for me to keep silencing people is all I can do,” the left-handed batter said.
“If I can score as many runs as I can and help contribute to wins, then hopefully, eventually people's opinions might change.”
While he often had to sit out in the past, Malan has been in red-hot form in recent months grabbing every possible opportunity to cement his place in the side.
His conversation rate has been particularly impressive.
Since June last year, Malan crossed the 50 mark nine times and converted six of them into hundreds.
The batter attributed it to his hunger for runs that would keep him in the team.
“Just hungry, hungry to play and to do well, hungry to score runs and win games of cricket,” he said.
“I've wanted to be part of this team for so long, it's been impossible to break into with the players that have been so good.
“So, to get your opportunity and try to take it and enjoy it as long as it lasts.”
Meanwhile, England all-rounder Sam Curran said they were thankful to have come through the win over Bangladesh without picking up injuries after players struggled to keep their feet due to the state of the Dharamsala outfield.
While the venue, located in the foothills of the Himalayan mountains, is considered one of the most picturesque grounds in the world the state of the outfield left a lot to be desired, with bowlers and fielders forced to exercise caution on the uneven grass.
England skipper Jos Buttler said before the game that the outfield was in “poor” condition while it was given an 'average' rating by the International Cricket Council.
“It was pretty bad,” Curran said. “We're pretty happy to get through that game without any injuries ... That's pretty important and we don't have to come back here.
“Hopefully, the outfield does get better. It's not very nice, what's happened to it. But I thought the wicket was really good. Luckily we're all fit.”
Dharamsala will host three more World Cup matches this month with SA playing the Netherlands next week before New Zealand play twice, against India and Australia.
England's Reece Topley ripped through Bangladesh's top order to set up the 137-run victory for the reigning champions with figures of 4-43 but the fast bowler said he had to shorten his run-up due to the conditions.
“The legs are a bit heavier than normal on this outfield, for sure. Running in to bowl, you barely felt like you were making it to the crease,” Topley said.
“It was a unique challenge at this ground and we responded in the right way. Jos told us to get on with it, so we did.”
Bangladesh bowler Taskin Ahmed said the soft outfield made running difficult.
“Everyone felt that we were a little off-balance or slipping in the run-up,” he said. — Reuters
'Hungry' Malan out to silence critics and prove he belongs
Image: ANDREW BOYERS / REUTERS
England opener Dawid Malan feels the pressure in every series he plays and believes the only way to lift it is by scoring match-winning knocks like the one he conjured against Bangladesh in Tuesday's World Cup contest.
Malan smashed a career-best 140 and forged century-plus partnerships with Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root to help England amass 364-9 and eventually canter to a comprehensive victory.
The 36-year-old hoped his latest heroics would ease the pressure to perform that accompanied him every time he walked out to bat.
“I feel like every series I'm under pressure, so you know for me to keep silencing people is all I can do,” the left-handed batter said.
“If I can score as many runs as I can and help contribute to wins, then hopefully, eventually people's opinions might change.”
While he often had to sit out in the past, Malan has been in red-hot form in recent months grabbing every possible opportunity to cement his place in the side.
His conversation rate has been particularly impressive.
Since June last year, Malan crossed the 50 mark nine times and converted six of them into hundreds.
The batter attributed it to his hunger for runs that would keep him in the team.
“Just hungry, hungry to play and to do well, hungry to score runs and win games of cricket,” he said.
“I've wanted to be part of this team for so long, it's been impossible to break into with the players that have been so good.
“So, to get your opportunity and try to take it and enjoy it as long as it lasts.”
Meanwhile, England all-rounder Sam Curran said they were thankful to have come through the win over Bangladesh without picking up injuries after players struggled to keep their feet due to the state of the Dharamsala outfield.
While the venue, located in the foothills of the Himalayan mountains, is considered one of the most picturesque grounds in the world the state of the outfield left a lot to be desired, with bowlers and fielders forced to exercise caution on the uneven grass.
England skipper Jos Buttler said before the game that the outfield was in “poor” condition while it was given an 'average' rating by the International Cricket Council.
“It was pretty bad,” Curran said. “We're pretty happy to get through that game without any injuries ... That's pretty important and we don't have to come back here.
“Hopefully, the outfield does get better. It's not very nice, what's happened to it. But I thought the wicket was really good. Luckily we're all fit.”
Dharamsala will host three more World Cup matches this month with SA playing the Netherlands next week before New Zealand play twice, against India and Australia.
England's Reece Topley ripped through Bangladesh's top order to set up the 137-run victory for the reigning champions with figures of 4-43 but the fast bowler said he had to shorten his run-up due to the conditions.
“The legs are a bit heavier than normal on this outfield, for sure. Running in to bowl, you barely felt like you were making it to the crease,” Topley said.
“It was a unique challenge at this ground and we responded in the right way. Jos told us to get on with it, so we did.”
Bangladesh bowler Taskin Ahmed said the soft outfield made running difficult.
“Everyone felt that we were a little off-balance or slipping in the run-up,” he said. — Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Rugby
Rugby
Cricket
Cricket
Rugby