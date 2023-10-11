The third T20 women's international between South Africa and New Zealand was abandoned without a ball being bowled at Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium in East London on Tuesday.
Persistent rain and a waterlogged outfield resulted in the game being called off shortly before 5pm, about an hour before the scheduled toss.
The teams were to play three T20 matches in East London.
The first, on Friday, was also abandoned because of rain. The second, on Sunday, saw the Women's Proteas restrict New Zealand to 111 before showers during the innings break which later put paid to further play.
The teams now travel to Benoni for the remaining two matches of the series on Saturday and Sunday.
Frustration for Women's Proteas as another T20 against NZ rained out
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
