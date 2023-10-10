EP Cricket axe three directors
Potgieter, Marais and Miggels dismissed after inquiries headed by two retired judges
EP Cricket's board dropped the axe on three of their directors by unanimous decision after inquiries headed by two retired judges found them to be “a threat to the business of the board”.
Rafiek Potgieter, Dai Tai Marais and Leon Miggels were dismissed for “contravening a number of provisions” on Thursday but all three vowed to contest the findings released in a statement by EP Cricket (EPC) on Tuesday afternoon...
