Warriors looking to build on winning momentum — Kruger
Dafabet Warriors all-rounder Patrick Kruger is confident the team can build on the momentum that has seen them claim back-to-back victories in the CSA One-Day Cup.
The right-hander showed his value with the willow, scoring centuries in consecutive matches while sharing in huge sixth and seventh partnerships with teammates in the process...
