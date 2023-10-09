“I wanted to get a hundred by going four and six. Hopefully, some other time I can get it.”
Rahul left to rue his winning maximum against Aussies
Sealing victory with a six in a World Cup match would give unparalleled joy to most cricketers but India's KL Rahul had a bittersweet feeling about the shot that clinched Sunday's game against Australia.
Chasing 200 for victory, India were reeling after three of their top four batters fell for ducks in the low-scoring contest at the M A Chidambaram Stadium.
Rahul, however, forged a match-winning 165-run partnership with Virat Kohli to help India prevail by six wickets with 52 balls to spare.
Rahul was on 91 and India needed five to win when the elegant right-hander hit Pat Cummins for a six through the offside to seal victory.
After collecting the player-of-the-match trophy for his stellar 97 not out, Rahul said he wanted to hit a four and then go for a six to try to bring up his hundred.
“I hit it too well,” the versatile batter, at home anywhere in the top and middle order, said.
“I wanted to get a hundred by going four and six. Hopefully, some other time I can get it.”
The 31-year-old had just taken a shower on a hot and humid day and was hoping for some rest but had to rush out after India's top-order meltdown.
“I was hoping to put my feet up for half an hour after fielding, but I had to come in,” he said.
Rahul and Kohli frustrated Australia with their risk-free accumulation of runs, rotating the strike and running hard between the wickets despite the heat.
“Virat said we have to play proper shots and that I should play like Test cricket for some time and then see where it goes,” Rahul said.
“That was mostly the plan and happy that we could do the job for the team.”
Twice champions India next face Afghanistan on Wednesday.
• Mitchell Marsh has no illusions about his popularity back home and the Australia all-rounder's detractors will have more ammunition after his clanger in Sunday's loss to India.
Four years after famously lamenting “Most of Australia hate me”, the 31-year-old appeared to have endeared himself with the Australian fans with his red-hot recent form.
Expectations were naturally high heading into the match against World Cup hosts India but everything that could go wrong did so for him at the M A Chidambaram Stadium.
Marsh was the first Australian wicket to fall after a six-ball duck with Kohli diving to his left to pouch a sharp catch at slip after the opener had edged Jasprit Bumrah.
Bundled out for a below-par 199, Australia refused to throw in the towel with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood breathing fire from both ends.
For the first time in an ODI, three of India's top four batters fell for a duck, and Hazlewood was not done yet.
Kohli was on 12 when he mistimed his pull shot and the ball ballooned up, much to the horror of most of the 33,000-plus fans at the venue.
From the leg side, Marsh sprinted, his eyes fixed on the descending ball, but by the time he reached it, he was distracted by wicketkeeper Alex Carey who was approaching from the other side and spilt the chance.
A relieved Kohli went on to make 85, forging a match-winning 165-run partnership with KL Rahul who made 97 not out.
Hazlewood said Marsh did the right thing by going for the catch.
“I think it was Mitch's catch and probably just Carey got quite close in the end so it might have just put Mitch off,” he said.
“It's one of those things that happens and everyone's training hard and working hard off the field to hang on to them.”
Five-times champions Australia face SA on Thursday. — Reuters
