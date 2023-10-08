Warriors thump Titans to claim successive wins
Stubbs, Kruger seal the deal with record sixth wicket stand of 220
Tristan Stubbs thumped a memorable century and Renaldo Meyer claimed four wickets as the Dafabet Warriors recorded a second consecutive win in the CSA One-Day Cup Division One with a comprehensive 110-run victory over the Momentum Multiply Titans in Gqeberha on Sunday.
Stubbs, who was named man of the match, hammered a career-best 159 off 117 balls and in-form Patrick Kruger clubbed 109 from 106 as they shared a stand of 220, the highest for the Warriors for the sixth wicket...
