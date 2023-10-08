Tryon dominates, but rain spoils the party
Second Women’s T20 against New Zealand abandoned before Proteas could bat
SA all-rounder Chloe Tryon produced heroics with the ball, but in the end rain had the final say in the second T20 International between the Proteas Women and their New Zealand counterparts at Buffalo Park in East London on Sunday.
Slow left-armer Tryon used the traditionally slow surface to her advantage and picked up her personal best T20I bowling figures of four for 15, surpassing her previous of 2/8 against Pakistan in Doha in 2014, as the Proteas restricted the White Ferns to 111 for nine in their 20 overs...
