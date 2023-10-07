Kruger's unbeaten 135 leads Warriors to fighting win over Lions

An exquisite century by Dafabet Warriors all-rounder Patrick Kruger was enough to condemn the DP World Lions to a third defeat, this time by four wickets in their CSA One-Day Cup Division 1 clash in Johannesburg on Friday evening.
On debut for the Warriors, Kruger showed an amazing will to succeed as he clubbed 135 runs from 90 deliveries including 19 boundaries and two sixes to deny new Lions coach Russell Domingo his team's first victory of the season.
Kruger was supported by Beyers Swanepoel, who hit 69 off 53 balls [4x4s, 2x6], as the duo shared a record-setting, unbeaten 166 runs for the seventh wicket to take the visitors over the line with four balls to spare.
Earlier, half-centuries by Lions skipper Dominic Hendricks [92], Joshua Richards [76] and Ryan Rickelton [50] saw the Lions post a competitive 330 for seven in their 50 overs.
In pursuit of the mammoth 331-run target, the Warriors got off to a stuttering start, thanks largely to Proteas quick Duanne Olivier, who removed three of their top four batsmen for just 40 runs inside eight overs.
Jiveshan Pillay was the first to go for a two-ball duck, followed by Jordan Hermann for 15 before captain Matthew Breetzke [4].
Sinethemba Qeshile and Tristan Stubbs, who earlier in the day swapped wicketkeeping duties in order for the latter to bowl some off-spin, added 33 before Stubbs was dismissed by Malusi Siboto for 24, with the side on 73.
Mokgakane [12] was Siboto's second victim to leave the Warriors precariously placed on 99 with half of the side out.
Qeshile [54] was joined by Kruger in the 22nd over and they added 69 for the sixth wicket.
However, when Qeshile was sharply caught by Bjorn Fortuin off Sisanda Magala, the writing looked on the wall for the away team.
But Kruger, the set batsman, had other ideas as he and Swanepoel took the bull by the horns at 'The Bullring', smashing 166 in the 18.2 overs that followed to earn the Warriors four valuable points.
Olivier finished with 3/40 from eight overs, while Siboto claimed 2/51 and Magala 1/53.
Kruger was one of six Warriors debutantes including Renaldo Meyer, Mokgakane, Alfred Mothoa, Pillay and Nealan van Heerden.
Winning the toss and electing to make first use of the Wanderers pitch, Richards and Rickelton took full advantage of a stuttering Warriors bowling attack.
The pair raced to 119 before Rickelton was sent packing by Kruger for 50, however, that did not slow the Lions batsmen as Hendricks joined Richards in the middle.
Together, they shared 32 runs to take the Lions past 150 before Richards was sent back to the dugout by Nealan van Heerden for a well-played 76, which included 10 fours and a six.
The skipper and new recruit Zubayr Hamza [33] shared 56 runs to take the Lions through the 200 mark before Meyer ended proceedings when he had the latter out caught by Kruger.
He also combined with Mitch van Vuuren [25] to score 53 before his right-handed partner became Swanepoel's first victim of the whiteball campaign.
Mothoa claimed his first wicket in Warriors garb when he dismissed Wiaan Mulder for 16, before Hendricks perished at the hands of Swanepoel, just eight runs short of a century, having faced 79 deliveries for his 92 while hitting 12 boundaries.
Fortuin [8] was Van Heerden's second scalp, as Magala [4 not out] and Siboto [2] ensured the defending champions batted out the entire 50 overs for the first time in this year's competition.
Swanepoel, Meyer and Van Heerden were far from impressive with the ball, conceding 207 runs while sharing five wickets in the 28 overs they bowled collectively, while Mothoa and Kruger finished with figures of 1-48 and 1-22 respectively.
