Simons, who has extensive knowledge of Indian conditions thanks to a decade spent as a coach with the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, is expecting a reasonably grassed surface that “should be good for batting” for the Proteas' World Cup opener against Sri Lanka on Saturday.
There’s a very good chance Coetzee will add to his list of international firsts this year.
Although his international career consists of only 11 matches, Coetzee’s made enough of an impression that his skipper Temba Bavuma, feels comfortable he’ll be able to sufficiently fill in for injured Anrich Nortjé, who is missing the tournament.
“Gerald can do that role. He doesn’t have Anrich’s experience but he will only get that experience by playing,” said Bavuma.
Simons agreed: “It will be a steep learning curve for him but he is someone with the material and resources to handle it.”
Coetzee’s rapid rise almost matches the pace with which he bowls
Sports reporter
Image: Isuru Sameera Peiris/ Gallo Images
Twinkle-toed, with a headband in place and truly ferocious celebrations accompanying each wicket, Gerald Coetzee will play his first senior World Cup saddled with more responsibility than he would have anticipated when making his international debut earlier this year.
However, in the eight months since he donned a Test cap for the first time against the West Indies, quickly followed by a call-up to the Proteas ODI team, 23-year-old Coetzee has impressed teammates and the coaching staff.
“He’s a very intelligent cricketer. He understands his game and contributes a lot in bowling meetings about batters and the opposition,” said the Proteas’ bowling coach for the World Cup, Eric Simons.
Simons, who has extensive knowledge of Indian conditions thanks to a decade spent as a coach with the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, is expecting a reasonably grassed surface that “should be good for batting” for the Proteas' World Cup opener against Sri Lanka on Saturday.
There’s a very good chance Coetzee will add to his list of international firsts this year.
Although his international career consists of only 11 matches, Coetzee’s made enough of an impression that his skipper Temba Bavuma, feels comfortable he’ll be able to sufficiently fill in for injured Anrich Nortjé, who is missing the tournament.
“Gerald can do that role. He doesn’t have Anrich’s experience but he will only get that experience by playing,” said Bavuma.
Simons agreed: “It will be a steep learning curve for him but he is someone with the material and resources to handle it.”
The Australian series saw Coetzee put under plenty of pressure, which at times he had problems managing.
Most importantly, he never shied away from the fight.
“The fact that he can bowl constantly at 140-plus in all conditions is important,” said Simons.
Coetzee picked up six wickets in that series, but his strike rate of 27.5 illustrates a bowler who was a constant threat.
“He will run into someone who will punch him in the nose. Dealing with those moments is important. But he had a learning experience like that against Australia when he came up against a very aggressive batting line up and to see him come away with ideas and plans (was encouraging).”
Coetzee’s variety is another string to his bow which will stand him in good stead in India. He has developed a very good slower ball.
“Pace off deliveries will be important in India and we saw against Australia he's got a delivery that even in South Africa was quite effective,” said Simons, referring to Coetzee's dismissal of Alex Carey in the third ODI.
“Once you get opposition players talking about it, you’re winning a battle. He’s an exciting man, and he’s growing as an intelligent bowler, which is important.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Cricket
Soccer
Rugby
Soccer
Soccer