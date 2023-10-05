SA have tools to do well in India — Robin Peterson
Proteas have enough experience of how to play in India to win World Cup, says ex-Proteas spinner
Heading into the ICC Cricket World Cup in India without a “favourites” tag hanging around their necks could be a blessing in disguise, former Proteas spinner Robin Peterson said.
The Proteas opened their account in India on October 7 against Sri Lanka, who earned their ticket to the global showpiece by winning the ICC Cricket World Cup qualifying event held in Zimbabwe earlier this year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.