Cricket

SABC, MultiChoice fail to reach agreement on Cricket World Cup

03 October 2023
Stuart Hess
Sports reporter
Devon Conway of New Zealand plays a shot while Proteas wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock looks on during their Cricket World Cup warm-up match at Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, India on Monday.
Image: Surjeet Yadav/Getty Images

The majority of South Africans risk missing the Cricket World Cup after the SABC and satellite channel MultiChoice failed to reach a sub-licensing agreement.

“After prolonged negotiations, the SABC last night rejected MultiChoice’s latest proposal for a possible sub-license of broadcast rights to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on the basis of the proposed licence fee,” MultiChoice said in a statement on Tuesday morning. 

“This is notwithstanding MultiChoice offering the rights to the SABC on significantly reduced commercial terms, given its current circumstances. MultiChoice is disappointed at the rejection of its various proposals.”

The tournament is due to start on Thursday, while the Proteas play their opening match against Sri Lanka on Saturday. 

The SABC and MultiChoice had also been locked in protracted negotiations over the Rugby World Cup, until late intervention from the department of sport and the acquisition of three sponsors, who paid more than R50m, allowed the public broadcaster to show a limited portion of the event. 

