×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Breetzke ready to lead from the front

Premium
28 September 2023
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter

Getting their campaign off to a solid start will be high on the list of priorities for Dafabet Warriors captain Matthew Breetzke as they prepare to host the Hollywoodbets Dolphins in Gqeberha on Saturday.

After their rained out first match against Western Province in Cape Town on Monday, Breetzke will have a second chance to make a first impression when he leads the home side out at St George’s Park...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...

Latest