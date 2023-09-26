Visas issued for Pakistan team for World Cup in India

Visas have been issued for the Pakistan team for their participation in the 50-overs World Cup in India, the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) said, after complaints of a delay in the process.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had written to the governing body complaining about a visa delay which, it said, had disrupted the team's preparation for the showpiece event across the border.
“Visas have been issued to the Pakistan team,” an ICC spokesperson told Reuters without elaborating further.
PCB spokesperson Umar Farooq confirmed to Reuters they have been asked to collect their passports from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.
India and Pakistan have suspended bilateral cricket, thanks to soured political relations between the neighbours, and play each other only in multi-team events like the World Cup and Asia Cup.
Earlier in a strongly-worded statement, Farooq decried the “inequitable treatment” metered out to a Pakistan team, who are scheduled to arrive in India on Wednesday.
“There has been an extraordinary delay in getting clearance and securing Indian visas for the Pakistan team for the ICC World Cup,” Farooq said in the statement.
“We have written to ICC raising our concerns about inequitable treatment towards Pakistan and reminding them of these obligations towards the World Cup.
“It's a matter of disappointment that the Pakistan team has to go through the uncertainty ahead of the major tournament.”
Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to clash in a mouth-watering October 14 contest in Ahmedabad.
India declined to tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup, which was played between August 30 and September 17, and played their matches in Sri Lanka instead.
Pakistan's first warm-up match ahead of the World Cup will be played behind closed doors in Hyderabad for security reasons, India's cricket board (BCCI) said.
Babar Azam and his men will meet 2019 runners-up New Zealand on Friday but fans will not be allowed inside the stadium in Hyderabad "... as per the advice of the local security agencies”, the BCCI said in a statement.
“The match in Hyderabad coincides with festivals on the day and large gatherings are expected around the city.
“The spectators who bought tickets for the game will receive a full refund.”
Pakistan will play another warm-up match against Australia on October 3 and launch their bid for a second 50-overs World Cup title against the Netherlands three days later. — Reuters
