Tryon’s return fires up the Proteas — De Klerk

The return of middle-order batter Chloe Tryon is a big boost for the Proteas as they look to capitalise on their series-opening victory over New Zealand on Sunday, allrounder Nadine de Klerk says.
Right-arm seamer De Klerk put in a player-of-the-match performance, contributing with bat and ball for the home side as they claimed a four-wicket win over the White Ferns at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom.
First, she grabbed two wickets for 34 runs in nine overs to help restrict the visitors to 235 for eight.
Chasing 236 for victory, interim skipper Laura Wolvaardt led from the front with a 75-ball half-century before a 124-run partnership from 116 balls between the De Klerk (58 not out off 77 balls) and Tryon (71 from 58) took SA home with 17 deliveries to spare.
Tryon returned to the national side after missing the Pakistan tour and showed her value in the middle order with a measured knock that took her to her 11th ODI 50.
“It makes my job so much easier and she just took all the pressure off me,” De Klerk said of her crucial partnership with Tryon.
“I was going quite slow, so I just tried to keep the innings together.
“With Chloe going at more than a run a ball without even trying, it took so much pressure off me and that is why I said it was a game-changing innings.
“The way she played was amazing. Hopefully, the confidence can continue to grow going forward,” De Klerk said.
In a match that ebbed and flowed, with both sides looking to take the ascendancy, it took a collective effort from the hosts with bat and ball to ensure they came out on the right side of the result.
“We know it is really important to get the wins on the board and collect as many points as we can.
“We played well for a large part of the day.
“We started off brilliantly with the ball but didn’t get off to the best start with the bat, but I think it was a great team performance with everyone who chipped in.
“Having them on 55 for five and then seeing them almost reach 250 was not ideal — they played really well and I think conditions got better as the day went on.
“When we lost our skipper, it was obviously a huge moment in the game but luckily we have a world-class player like Chloe.
“We missed her in Pakistan and she is always a great asset to have within any side,” she said.
De Klerk, who has played 25 ODIs, scoring 342 runs — with her only two half-centuries coming in her last four matches — said she was pleased with her progression over the past six months.
“It’s always good to contribute, especially in big games like this where it really matters.
“I’m glad I could pull my weight, particularly with the bat.
“I didn’t have the best of starts to my ODI career so it took the last couple of games to find my feet.
“Figuring out how to go about business has been really special to me and if it is in a winning cause that makes it so much better,” the 23-year-old said.
HeraldLIVE
Tryon’s return fires up the Proteas — De Klerk
Batting duo help SA draw first blood against New Zealand with crucial 124-run partnership
Sports reporter
Image: LEE WARREN/GALLO IMAGES
