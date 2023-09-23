Early victories will make World Cup qualification easier — Brits

Earning as many points as early as possible will make qualification for the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup much easier, Momentum Proteas opening batter Tazmin Brits says.
SA have been putting the final touches to their preparations for the one-day international series against New Zealand, starting in Potchefstroom, North West, on Sunday.
The home series consists of three 50-over matches — including the third edition of the “Black Day” game in support of the fight against gender-based violence — and forms part of the ICC Women’s Championship for the 2022-25 cycle.
The ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20 series.
After clinching an important ODI series victory over Pakistan recently, Brits and her teammates will be eager to extend their winning momentum on home soil.
During the 2022-25 World Cup cycle, teams will play a total of eight three-match ODI series — four home and four away.
The top five teams, including host India, will earn direct qualification to the global showpiece while the remaining teams battle it out in a World Cup qualifier tournament to fill the reaming spots.
Brits is adamant that getting off to the right start against New Zealand will give the Proteas a lot of confidence.
“We are going to need these points as we have an ODI World Cup [tournament] to qualify for at the end of the day.
“The more games we can win, the better position we put ourselves in — we don’t want to come to the last few tours and then have them be must-win encounters.
“So if we can get the first win here in my hometown in Potchefstroom we will be on a good roll,” Brits said recently.
The right-handed batter was one of the star performers in Pakistan, scoring 94 runs in three matches, including a highest score of 45.
Assessing her performances in both the T20 international and ODI series in Karachi, Brits said she expected more of herself despite being among the top six run scorers in the series.
“It wasn’t bad, but I would have expected more, especially in that second ODI where I wanted to get my first half-century. I think I worked so hard to get there, only to get out on 45.
“So I was a bit disappointed with that, but we are happy being back at home and playing on pitches we know with a bit of pace coming on [to the bat].
“I like pace onto the bat so hopefully I can reach that milestone this tour,” the 32-year-old said.
On how preparations had gone back home, Brits said it was just a matter of adapting to conditions as quickly as possible.
“Pakistan’s wickets are a lot slower, whereas here we have more of a belter, but I prefer it that way.
“I just need to get myself in the right positions, and while I wanted to do a bit extra in the session, I decided to take a step back and just rethink about what happened in the net session.”
Early victories will make World Cup qualification easier — Brits
Proteas hope to continue their winning momentum in upcoming ODI series against New Zealand
Sports reporter
Image: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES
