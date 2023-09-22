Eastern Cape’s top sport achievers vie for honours
Marizanne Kapp, Luxolo Adams and Jaco Smit in the running for star of the year
SA women’s cricketer Marizanne Kapp, world-renowned sprinter Luxolo Adams and rising para-athlete Jaco Smit will be among those battling it out for the Sports Star of the Year crown at the Eastern Cape Sports Achiever Awards in East London on Friday night
The winners of the Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year categories will be in the running for the Sports Star of the Year title...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.