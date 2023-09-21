×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Northville CC planning huge drive to attract youth

Aim is to regain promotion into the premier league and improve facilities

Premium
By Amir Chetty - 21 September 2023

Attracting more youth cricketers will be high on their agenda as the Northville Cricket Club aims to create a beacon of hope for the youth in the city’s northern areas, club chair Chadwick Jansen said.

With the club cricket season in full swing, Jansen has earmarked two main areas to focus on in 2023. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...
World-beating Bay sailor thrilled by Herald NMU citizen award

Latest