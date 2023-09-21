Northville CC planning huge drive to attract youth
Aim is to regain promotion into the premier league and improve facilities
Attracting more youth cricketers will be high on their agenda as the Northville Cricket Club aims to create a beacon of hope for the youth in the city’s northern areas, club chair Chadwick Jansen said.
With the club cricket season in full swing, Jansen has earmarked two main areas to focus on in 2023. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.