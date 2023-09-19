The Pearson first cricket team continued their good run of form with a convincing victory by 177 runs over Muir College in their schools clash on Saturday.
In the 50-over match played at Pearson, the hosts batted first.
From the outset, they scored at a healthy run rate, with captain Jayden Groenewald leading the way.
He scored his second century of the season with a well-constructed 102 off 82 balls.
Cayden Wilson, with 46 off 41 balls, supported his captain well to take the game forward in the middle overs.
Simnikiwe Soyaya claimed 3/30 in 6.1 overs to lead the attack for Muir, who showed good fight to pick up regular wickets throughout the Pearson innings.
Pearson were dismissed in the 37th over for 258.
In difficult afternoon conditions, with the wind blowing at gale force, the Muir batsmen found the Pearson attack tough to handle and were in trouble throughout their innings.
Brayden Andrews set the tone with a good opening spell of 2/16 in six overs and Pearson needed only 28 overs to dismiss Muir for just 81.
Wilson (2/2) and Groenewald (2/5) followed up their efforts with the bat in an impressive bowling performance by the hosts.
In other matches, the Pearson U14A team won by nine wickets, while Wesley Steneveld scored 109 off 94 balls and Sulaymaan Gangat 98 off 101 balls for the U15A team to give them a 241-run victory.
A third century for Pearson on the day by Xylon Coombs (151 not out off 118 balls) helped the second team to a massive 393 in their game.
Logan Ferreira took 5/9 and Thomas van Antwerp claimed 5/21 in a lopsided win by 358 runs.
HeraldLIVE
Groenewald plays captain’s innings in Pearson’s win over Muir
Image: SUPPLIED
The Pearson first cricket team continued their good run of form with a convincing victory by 177 runs over Muir College in their schools clash on Saturday.
In the 50-over match played at Pearson, the hosts batted first.
From the outset, they scored at a healthy run rate, with captain Jayden Groenewald leading the way.
He scored his second century of the season with a well-constructed 102 off 82 balls.
Cayden Wilson, with 46 off 41 balls, supported his captain well to take the game forward in the middle overs.
Simnikiwe Soyaya claimed 3/30 in 6.1 overs to lead the attack for Muir, who showed good fight to pick up regular wickets throughout the Pearson innings.
Pearson were dismissed in the 37th over for 258.
In difficult afternoon conditions, with the wind blowing at gale force, the Muir batsmen found the Pearson attack tough to handle and were in trouble throughout their innings.
Brayden Andrews set the tone with a good opening spell of 2/16 in six overs and Pearson needed only 28 overs to dismiss Muir for just 81.
Wilson (2/2) and Groenewald (2/5) followed up their efforts with the bat in an impressive bowling performance by the hosts.
In other matches, the Pearson U14A team won by nine wickets, while Wesley Steneveld scored 109 off 94 balls and Sulaymaan Gangat 98 off 101 balls for the U15A team to give them a 241-run victory.
A third century for Pearson on the day by Xylon Coombs (151 not out off 118 balls) helped the second team to a massive 393 in their game.
Logan Ferreira took 5/9 and Thomas van Antwerp claimed 5/21 in a lopsided win by 358 runs.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Rugby
Sport
Rugby
Sport
Rugby