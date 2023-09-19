Big names will again feature in annual Grey Cricket Bash

The annual Grey High School’s Cricket Bash will take place from Thursday to Saturday this week when six teams compete in the Twenty20 competition on the Pollock Oval.
And there will be several celebrities in the mix, with former South African players Dave Callaghan and Shafiek Abraham among the coaches who will be guiding the teams.
A total of 72 players from U14 all the way up to the first team will be divided into equal sides for the Bash, which will offer an innovative format.
Grey High head of cricket Deon Kruis said the tournament’s format would consist of innings of 20 overs, but there would only be five balls in an over.
In addition, the change of ends will take place every five overs as opposed to the conventional change after each over.
The tournament will include special rules to even the playing field between the younger and senior players.
It is a fantastic opportunity for the school’s younger cricketers to play alongside their senior counterparts, gaining invaluable experience over the course of the three days.
They will also enjoy the opportunity to play on the Pollock Oval, the official home ground of the first team, which will be something for them to treasure.
Each celebrity coach will be paired with a Grey High School cricket coach.
Guests will bid for the coaching staff on Wednesday at the Bash Auction and teams will be unveiled on the same evening.
The 2023 team owners are Investec, Expert Kloppers, South Boulevard Cafe and Office Automation.
Various other companies are co-owners of teams, product sponsors or have bought double-run zones along the boundary rope, where a four or six is doubled if hit into the sponsored area.
These companies include Just Property, IXU and Zone23.
Kloppers Klappers will be looking to defend their title from 2022, but will have to do so with a new-look coaching staff.
This year, SuperSport Schools will be live-streaming all the matches.
The link will be communicated nearer the time on the Grey High School Facebook page.
Pool matches for the Bash will take place on Thursday and Friday, with knockout fixtures and cross-pool semifinals on Saturday, before the final late in the afternoon.
The event this year will once again include a social responsibility arm.
Donation bins will be placed around the field where all those attending the Bash are encouraged to donate their pre-used cricket equipment, which will be provided for aspiring young cricketers in the township hubs.
The event is open to the public and entrance is free.
The action starts at 11am on Thursday and Friday, and will take place from 9am to 6pm on Saturday.
