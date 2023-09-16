Adapting to different conditions is key, says Wolvaardt

Adapting to varying conditions will be the key to a good outcome as the Momentum Proteas prepare for a home women’s cricket series against New Zealand later this month, says interim captain Laura Wolvaardt.
Having gone down 3-0 in the T20 series against Pakistan, Wolvaardt and her charges fought back courageously to claim a 2-1 ODI series win, despite being humbled by eight wickets in the final encounter at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday.
After electing to bat, the Proteas batting order collapsed under the pressure of the Pakistan bowlers. Only knocks of 60 from Nadine de Klerk and 32 by Tazmin Brits helped them reach 185.
In reply, the hosts lost just two wickets as Sidra Ameen clubbed 68 and Bismah Maroof scored an unbeaten 60 to give them victory with 72 balls to spare.
The women in green and gold will have a short turnaround before kicking off their home tour against the Kiwis, comprising three ODIs and five T20 matches.
The tour starts on September 24 and will end on October 15.
“They are a tough team and it will be for points, so the ODIs are something we will have to win,” Wolvaardt said after the Pakistan game.
“I think conditions will be very different from what we have experienced here, so we will need to adapt again, get together as a team and see what we need to change.”
Reflecting on her first tour as captain, Wolvaardt, who will continue in the role for the NZ tour, said there was a lot of information to process, but it was a journey she was excited to be taking with the team.
“It has been a lot for me to learn and take in, especially from a bowling point of view,” she said.
“I have to attend the bowling meetings now, which has been a lot to take in up front, just getting to know my bowlers and their plans, and what fields they like to have.
“I felt a bit frantic in the T20s, but it got better as the tour went on.
“I have slowly got to know what the bowlers want at certain times, so it’s slowly getting better but a huge learning curve for me.”
On the NZ challenge, Wolvaardt believes the key to overcoming the visitors will depend on how quickly SA can adapt to the different conditions.
“It will be an entirely different challenge with conditions being different from what we have recently experienced.
“There will also be the travelling aspect of the tour, where we will be moving around SA quite a bit as opposed to being at the one venue here in Pakistan.
“We are looking forward to a few days at home to refresh before we sit down and analyse NZ to see how we will go about it.”
Asked if she felt that this side were able to adapt more quickly to various conditions when playing internationally, Wolvaardt said it would always be a challenge when playing in new conditions.
“Pakistan had a lot of spin which turned quite a lot and they played only one seamer in most of the games, so it was a lot of spin for us to face.
“New Zealand may be similar, or they may be different; it depends on what they have planned on the day.
“Things like adapting to conditions all come with experience and being able to play in these conditions, learning from failures and mistakes, while seeing what works and what doesn’t.
“As this group is able to play together more often, and if the top six are able to bat together more often, we will learn how to adapt to different places quicker as we gain more experience.”
HeraldLIVE
Adapting to different conditions is key, says Wolvaardt
Women’s national cricket team face fresh challenge in limited overs series against New Zealand
Sports reporter
Image: JAN KRUGER/GETTY IMAGES
Adapting to varying conditions will be the key to a good outcome as the Momentum Proteas prepare for a home women’s cricket series against New Zealand later this month, says interim captain Laura Wolvaardt.
Having gone down 3-0 in the T20 series against Pakistan, Wolvaardt and her charges fought back courageously to claim a 2-1 ODI series win, despite being humbled by eight wickets in the final encounter at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday.
After electing to bat, the Proteas batting order collapsed under the pressure of the Pakistan bowlers. Only knocks of 60 from Nadine de Klerk and 32 by Tazmin Brits helped them reach 185.
In reply, the hosts lost just two wickets as Sidra Ameen clubbed 68 and Bismah Maroof scored an unbeaten 60 to give them victory with 72 balls to spare.
The women in green and gold will have a short turnaround before kicking off their home tour against the Kiwis, comprising three ODIs and five T20 matches.
The tour starts on September 24 and will end on October 15.
“They are a tough team and it will be for points, so the ODIs are something we will have to win,” Wolvaardt said after the Pakistan game.
“I think conditions will be very different from what we have experienced here, so we will need to adapt again, get together as a team and see what we need to change.”
Reflecting on her first tour as captain, Wolvaardt, who will continue in the role for the NZ tour, said there was a lot of information to process, but it was a journey she was excited to be taking with the team.
“It has been a lot for me to learn and take in, especially from a bowling point of view,” she said.
“I have to attend the bowling meetings now, which has been a lot to take in up front, just getting to know my bowlers and their plans, and what fields they like to have.
“I felt a bit frantic in the T20s, but it got better as the tour went on.
“I have slowly got to know what the bowlers want at certain times, so it’s slowly getting better but a huge learning curve for me.”
On the NZ challenge, Wolvaardt believes the key to overcoming the visitors will depend on how quickly SA can adapt to the different conditions.
“It will be an entirely different challenge with conditions being different from what we have recently experienced.
“There will also be the travelling aspect of the tour, where we will be moving around SA quite a bit as opposed to being at the one venue here in Pakistan.
“We are looking forward to a few days at home to refresh before we sit down and analyse NZ to see how we will go about it.”
Asked if she felt that this side were able to adapt more quickly to various conditions when playing internationally, Wolvaardt said it would always be a challenge when playing in new conditions.
“Pakistan had a lot of spin which turned quite a lot and they played only one seamer in most of the games, so it was a lot of spin for us to face.
“New Zealand may be similar, or they may be different; it depends on what they have planned on the day.
“Things like adapting to conditions all come with experience and being able to play in these conditions, learning from failures and mistakes, while seeing what works and what doesn’t.
“As this group is able to play together more often, and if the top six are able to bat together more often, we will learn how to adapt to different places quicker as we gain more experience.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Rugby
Cricket
Rugby
Sport
Cricket