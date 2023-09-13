Youthful Warriors side hungry for success — Mokgakane
With a hunger for success evident in the squad, Dafabet Warriors all-rounder Andile Mokgakane hopes they can use that fire to carry the team to the latter stages of the CSA One-Day Cup starting this week.
With the Warriors’ first match of the competition being played on Monday against Western Province in Cape Town, Mokgakane and his teammates are putting the finishing touches to their preseason preparations...
