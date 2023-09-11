Though he returned to bat in the Proteas' chase, Cricket South Africa said he will require further assessment and was due to undergo scans in Johannesburg on Monday, with an update to follow.
Anrich Nortje ruled out for Proteas’ decisive ODI against Australia
Sports Reporter
Image: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images
Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of South Africa’s crucial third One-Day International (ODI) against Australia on Tuesday with an injury.
After the first two matches were played in Bloemfontein the Proteas and their visitors will move their five-match ODI series to JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom for the third ODI. The visitors lead the series 2-0.
Nortje is ruled out for the clash due to lower back spasms which forced him off the field after bowling just five overs in Saturday's second ODI.
