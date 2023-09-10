Marnus piles more misery onto Proteas

While Warner gradually increased his scoring rate, Labuschagne’s sledging with Shamsi, quickly got his competitive juices flowing too. He relished taking on the left-arm wrist-spinner, hitting a few delightful straight drives, a lofted cover drive and then a reverse sweep, to force Shamsi out of the attack.

With the SA seam attack, which Saturday contained Andile Phehlukwayo who was brought into the squad as cover for the still recovering Sisanda Magala, floundering, Warner and Labuschagne, who was dropped by De Kock on two off Phehlukwayo, made hay, sharing a stand of 151 for the third wicket, which briefly had Australia eyeing up a total in excess of 400.

Warner registered his 20th ODI century — his fifth against the Proteas — off only 85 balls, with the second fifty taking only 33 balls. South Africa looked flat, but their spirits were lifted when Phehlukwayo snuck one through Warner’s defence, bowling him for 109. Warner made it appear that the ball had kept low, but it was probably a case of him needing to be on the front foot, which cost him his wicket.

Labuschagne, with his parents and other members of his extended family watching, completed a second ODI century — both having come in South Africa — and probably sent a message the way of the Australian selectors in the process. He admitted to making a few technical changes to the way he bats, but also explained during a TV interview after the Australian innings, that a more aggressive mindset was probably the major reason for his success at the start of this series. “I’m looking to hit more boundaries sooner, rather than just try and get set through scoring singles,” he told SuperSport.