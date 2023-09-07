×

Cricket

Australia's Starc eyes return to IPL in 2024

By Reuters - 07 September 2023
Mitchell Starc playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore during IPL 2015 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
Image: Ron Gaunt / SPORTZPICS / IPL

Australia paceman Mitchell Starc is eyeing a return to the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League after an eight-year absence from the lucrative Twenty20 tournament.

The left-armer last played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2015 competition but has skipped the IPL in recent years to lighten his playing load and focus on national team duties.

Starc said the IPL would be good preparation for the T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies.

“Look it's been eight years. I’m definitely going back in (next) year,” the 33-year-old told the 'Willow Talk' podcast.

“Among other things, it’s a great lead-up to the T20 World Cup.

“And it’s somewhat of a quiet winter next year ... in comparison to this winter, so I think a perfect opportunity to put my name in.”

Starc is currently sidelined with a groin strain while the Australia team warm up for the 50-overs World Cup with a one-day series in SA.

However, he has been named in Australia's provisional 15-man squad for the tournament in India starting next month. — Reuters

 

Latest