While the Proteas’ top six is powerful, any collapse will expose a lengthy tail. It was put to Bavuma on Wednesday he may consider using one of lower order batters, who are all capable hitters, in a pinch-hitting role at the top of the order.
“I have not thought about that,” he replied.
“The guys in the top six have been hitting the ball quite well. In the spirit of continuity we will keep going with those guys.”
The lower order, Bavuma insisted, needs to “solidify and master their roles”, adding the players in those positions have to be “more clinical” with the bat.
The broader concern for the Proteas is in regards to the balance of whatever starting team they choose. Australia’s World Cup squad named on Wednesday contains a host of all-rounders, which could see them use Cameron Green or Marcus Stoinis to bat at No 8.
Bavuma hinted the entire squad would get playing time throughout the series, but whether that meant they would also look at tinkering with the balance and adding some batting depth — even if just to see what effect it may have — seems unlikely.
“The most important part for me is to get the synergy right between the bowlers in the field. It’s a balance between giving guys opportunity but also trying to get momentum going, looking at things going forward.”
Unlike their T20 record against Australia, the Proteas have had a much happier time in the longer limited overs format, winning 11 of the last 12 ODIs between the teams dating back to 2016. Australia last won an ODI in South Africa in 2011, with Miller the only survivor from that Proteas side.
Proteas XI: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada.
Bavuma seeks game time, momentum and confidence for Proteas from ODIs
Image: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images
With the big announcement out of the way, a chilly Bloemfontein morning created an apt atmosphere for the cold reality that awaits the Proteas in the next few weeks.
The festive vibe created by hundreds of cheering Grey College pupils at Tuesday's unveiling of the World Cup squad was on Wednesday replaced by the serious business of final preparation for a series against Australia.
It is a series from which skipper Temba Bavuma stated a balance needs to be found between providing match time while also building confidence and momentum for the World Cup in India in October and November.
Four of the big five who were left out of the T20 series against the Australians returned to the starting line-up for Thursday’s first ODI at the Mangaung Oval. Quinton de Kock, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen bring their experience and considerable hitting ability to the batting unit, while Kagiso Rabada is the only member of the attack who didn’t play in Durban.
Lungi Ngidi, who struggled in the T20s, is retained with Bavuma and head coach Rob Walter hoping the extra match time will build his rhythm, and more importantly his confidence.
Walter strongly defended Ngidi, saying he wasn’t concerned about his poor form.
“We have to be careful about looking at things in isolation. T20 can be brutal, but I feel there is a different dynamic when it comes to 50-over cricket,” he said.
“Given what I have seen in the past few months, I know he will find his feet soon enough.”
Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee round out the seam bowling component of the attack, while Keshav Maharaj starts as the only front-line spinner.
It’s not only Jansen and Coetzee’s bowling that will be scrutinised. They will slot in at 7 and 8 in the order, with their batting almost as important as their bowling. Runs from the lower order will be one of the crucial areas for the Proteas in the series.
While the Proteas’ top six is powerful, any collapse will expose a lengthy tail. It was put to Bavuma on Wednesday he may consider using one of lower order batters, who are all capable hitters, in a pinch-hitting role at the top of the order.
“I have not thought about that,” he replied.
“The guys in the top six have been hitting the ball quite well. In the spirit of continuity we will keep going with those guys.”
The lower order, Bavuma insisted, needs to “solidify and master their roles”, adding the players in those positions have to be “more clinical” with the bat.
The broader concern for the Proteas is in regards to the balance of whatever starting team they choose. Australia’s World Cup squad named on Wednesday contains a host of all-rounders, which could see them use Cameron Green or Marcus Stoinis to bat at No 8.
Bavuma hinted the entire squad would get playing time throughout the series, but whether that meant they would also look at tinkering with the balance and adding some batting depth — even if just to see what effect it may have — seems unlikely.
“The most important part for me is to get the synergy right between the bowlers in the field. It’s a balance between giving guys opportunity but also trying to get momentum going, looking at things going forward.”
Unlike their T20 record against Australia, the Proteas have had a much happier time in the longer limited overs format, winning 11 of the last 12 ODIs between the teams dating back to 2016. Australia last won an ODI in South Africa in 2011, with Miller the only survivor from that Proteas side.
Proteas XI: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Cricket
Soccer
Rugby
Soccer
Cricket