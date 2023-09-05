The 15th Pearson High Cricket Festival takes place from Thursday to Sunday and will see a record 25 teams playing in 51 matches over the four days.
Top schools primed to test themselves in popular cricket festival
Image: supplied
The 15th Pearson High Cricket Festival takes place from Thursday to Sunday and will see a record 25 teams playing in 51 matches over the four days.
This makes it one of the biggest cricket festivals of its kind in the Eastern Cape and the 2023 edition will once again see most of the top cricketing schools in the province in action.
In addition to the Eastern Province schools from around the metro and country district areas, Hudson Park and Stirling from Border and traditional cricket powerhouse Queen’s College from Komani will be in action.
The exciting Potchefstroom Gymnasium side from North West will once again be a force to be reckoned with, while the presence of Rondebosch Boys, the No 1 ranked school in the country, will add great value to the festival.
Boland Landbou, one of the top Boland schools, as well as York High from George will attend for the first time, while Parel Vallei from Somerset West will take part for the second time.
Teams will play two Twenty20 matches on Thursday, a time format match on Friday which will allow teams to bat twice, and 50-over matches on Saturday and Sunday.
There are several mouth-watering encounters to look forward to over the four days, among them being Muir vs Queen’s, Pearson vs Potchefstroom Gymnasium, Daniel Pienaar vs Hudson Park, Grey High vs Parel Vallei and Woodridge vs Rondebosch in the time format matches on Friday.
Grey will take on Potchefstroom Gym, Boland Landbou meet Graeme College and Woodridge face Queen’s in Saturday’s 50-over matches while Pearson meet Queen’s and Woodridge challenge Potchefstroom on the final day.
The festival gives teams the opportunity to experiment with young talent as most of the matric pupils will not play due to their trial examinations.
Pearson acting principal Haldane Pienaar said they were excited to host the festival for the 15th year.
“I am looking forward to competitive cricket over the four days,” Pienaar said.
“The festival is a fantastic opportunity for our top cricketing schools to get onto the field and start the new season in style.
“We appreciate the support of our visiting teams and the support of our local schools for making their facilities available for the festival.
“Most importantly, we hope the boys will have fun and build new friendships.”
The Pearson first team look in good form, excelling in their season opener against Union High on Saturday.
Pearson posted 353/5 in their 50 overs, with openers Jayden Groenewald (103) and Owen Reyneke-Barnard (142) scoring centuries.
Brayden Andrews impressed with the ball, taking 5/9 as Pearson recorded a 322-run victory.
