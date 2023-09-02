×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Personal ambition won’t trump collective goals for Warriors — Peterson

Breetzke, Swanepoel, Stubbs and Hermann lead charge at franchise’s awards evening

Premium
02 September 2023
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter

His players may have personal ambitions to win awards and silverware, but Dafabet Warriors head coach Robin Peterson says they will leave no stone unturned in fighting for the team.

Peterson was speaking to Weekend Post shortly after the team’s annual award ceremony held at the Boardwalk Hotel...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building
Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee the ...

Latest