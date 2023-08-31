United CC renew Jendamark sponsorship alliance

The long-standing partnership between Jendamark Automation and the United Cricket Club is set to continue after they announced an extension of their sponsorship agreement on Wednesday.
The partnership is now in its eighth year.
According to the agreement, all cricket teams of the club and the Hub (club’s schools’ development programme) will be known as Jendamark United Cricket Club (JUCC) and Jendamark New Brighton Cricket Hub (JNBCH) respectively.
Jendamark announced an increase in the sponsorship from R860,897.00 in the 2022/2023 season to R1,099,342.84 in the 2023/2024 season to cover most of the club’s needs.
The sponsorship was believed to be the biggest within the club structures of Cricket SA and would be used for coaching, transportation of players, club uniforms, meals at games and other administrative costs, club chair Gerald Majola said.
“We could hardly fill two teams when we entered a partnership with Jendamark Automation in 2016," he said.
“Today we boast of being the biggest club in Eastern Province Cricket with a registered senior membership of 214 members, 152 male and 62 female playing in six (four male and two female) different divisions.
“If you add the number of schoolchildren serviced in the JNBCH structure comprising nine different divisions of girls and boys from the KFC Mini Cricket Programme to U19, we’re arguably the biggest club in the country.”
During this eight-year period, the club has achieved numerous milestones, including most recently when their women’s team represented the Eastern Cape in the CSA T20 National Championship after being crowned Eastern Cape Region Women’s T20 Champions last season.
Other achievements include being crowned EP Cricket premier league champions in 2016/2017 while also being named EP Cricket President’s Team of the Year, being awarded Hub Status by CSA in 2017, twice being crowned Nelson Mandela Bay Mayoral Cup T20 champions in 2017/2018 and 2019/2020, while also being crowned Eastern Cape region T20 Champions in those same years.
They were also one of only 20 clubs across the country to be awarded CSA Blue Flag status in 2019/2020, while their women’s side were league champions in 2018/2019, 2021/2022 and 2022/2023.
Majola said the sponsorship enabled the club to fulfil their commitments to EP Cricket and to the New Brighton Vibes Restorations (NBVR) movement by serving the community of New Brighton and Gqeberha with immense pride.
Ramadike Dama from Northern Cape was announced as the new JNBCH head coach and will be assisted by Bongolethu Makeleni, Gift Kwatsha, Sonwabile Tshona, Siyanda Tyesi, Mark Blaauw, Ngaziibini Sigwili, Siphokazi Nazo, Mpumelelo Silwana, Nomava Gqalinyanga, Lindela Mpongoshe and volunteer Allister Majola.
They also welcome new player recruits including Sadique Patel, Raaez Baderoen, Waseem Salie, Zakir Patel, Imraan Mohomed and Nathaniel Howard (Kariega), Bongolwethu Makeleni (Iinyathi), Sonwabile Tshona (Titans Academy) Amber Botha, Sibongiseni Ndunana and Vuyolwethu Bonya (SWD) and Lee-Ann Glass (Old Grey).
“Our involvement with United Cricket Club is about advancing sports development — making cricket more inclusive, and growing the next generation of players and fans,” Jendamark Automation MD Quinton Uren said.
“Our support of the club is one example of how we are investing in the future and we are pleased with the way that their structures develop players of all ages, and specifically women as leaders both on and off the field.”
HeraldLIVE
United CC renew Jendamark sponsorship alliance
Eight-year partnership has seen us become biggest club in EP Cricket, says chair Gerald Majola
Sports reporter
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
The long-standing partnership between Jendamark Automation and the United Cricket Club is set to continue after they announced an extension of their sponsorship agreement on Wednesday.
The partnership is now in its eighth year.
According to the agreement, all cricket teams of the club and the Hub (club’s schools’ development programme) will be known as Jendamark United Cricket Club (JUCC) and Jendamark New Brighton Cricket Hub (JNBCH) respectively.
Jendamark announced an increase in the sponsorship from R860,897.00 in the 2022/2023 season to R1,099,342.84 in the 2023/2024 season to cover most of the club’s needs.
The sponsorship was believed to be the biggest within the club structures of Cricket SA and would be used for coaching, transportation of players, club uniforms, meals at games and other administrative costs, club chair Gerald Majola said.
“We could hardly fill two teams when we entered a partnership with Jendamark Automation in 2016," he said.
“Today we boast of being the biggest club in Eastern Province Cricket with a registered senior membership of 214 members, 152 male and 62 female playing in six (four male and two female) different divisions.
“If you add the number of schoolchildren serviced in the JNBCH structure comprising nine different divisions of girls and boys from the KFC Mini Cricket Programme to U19, we’re arguably the biggest club in the country.”
During this eight-year period, the club has achieved numerous milestones, including most recently when their women’s team represented the Eastern Cape in the CSA T20 National Championship after being crowned Eastern Cape Region Women’s T20 Champions last season.
Other achievements include being crowned EP Cricket premier league champions in 2016/2017 while also being named EP Cricket President’s Team of the Year, being awarded Hub Status by CSA in 2017, twice being crowned Nelson Mandela Bay Mayoral Cup T20 champions in 2017/2018 and 2019/2020, while also being crowned Eastern Cape region T20 Champions in those same years.
They were also one of only 20 clubs across the country to be awarded CSA Blue Flag status in 2019/2020, while their women’s side were league champions in 2018/2019, 2021/2022 and 2022/2023.
Majola said the sponsorship enabled the club to fulfil their commitments to EP Cricket and to the New Brighton Vibes Restorations (NBVR) movement by serving the community of New Brighton and Gqeberha with immense pride.
Ramadike Dama from Northern Cape was announced as the new JNBCH head coach and will be assisted by Bongolethu Makeleni, Gift Kwatsha, Sonwabile Tshona, Siyanda Tyesi, Mark Blaauw, Ngaziibini Sigwili, Siphokazi Nazo, Mpumelelo Silwana, Nomava Gqalinyanga, Lindela Mpongoshe and volunteer Allister Majola.
They also welcome new player recruits including Sadique Patel, Raaez Baderoen, Waseem Salie, Zakir Patel, Imraan Mohomed and Nathaniel Howard (Kariega), Bongolwethu Makeleni (Iinyathi), Sonwabile Tshona (Titans Academy) Amber Botha, Sibongiseni Ndunana and Vuyolwethu Bonya (SWD) and Lee-Ann Glass (Old Grey).
“Our involvement with United Cricket Club is about advancing sports development — making cricket more inclusive, and growing the next generation of players and fans,” Jendamark Automation MD Quinton Uren said.
“Our support of the club is one example of how we are investing in the future and we are pleased with the way that their structures develop players of all ages, and specifically women as leaders both on and off the field.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Rugby
Cricket
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby