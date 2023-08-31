Matthew Breetzke big winner at Warriors awards evening

His dominance and consistency with the bat were rewarded when Dafabet Warriors' player Matthew Breetzke picked up four accolades at the team's annual awards evening for the 2022/23 campaign on Wednesday evening.
The attacking right-hander was the big winner on the night as he claimed the main prizes, the Cricketer and Players' Player of the Year awards to add to his 4-Day Batter and shared Player of the Series awards.
Breetzke, a former Grey High pupil, was not in attendance as he is on duty with the Proteas in their three-match T20 International Series in Durban.
He was sensational with the bat in the red ball competition, scoring 727 runs in seven matches at an average of 60.58, including three centuries and four half-centuries.
The other big winner on the night was fast bowler Beyers Swanepoel who claimed the 4-Day, One-Day and T20 bowler of the series awards, while also sharing the 4-Day Player of the Series honour with Breetzke.
This was to go with his earlier CSA awards which saw Swanepoel named as the 4-Day Player of the Season and Saca Most Valuable Player awards.
Some of the numbers that secured him the bowling accolades included 33 wickets from seven matches in the red ball competition, with best innings and match figures of 5/35 and 10/117 respectively.
In the white ball competitions, Swanepoel took a combined 15 wickets from 11 matches.
Tristan Stubbs, another Warriors player on duty with the national side, took the 50-over Batter and Player of the Series honours for scoring 361 runs in seven matches while also taking five wickets in the tournament.
Another young Warrior in Jordan Hermann took home three accolades when he claimed the T20 Batter and Player of the Series awards, while also being named Newcomer of the Year.
The talented left-hander has been a revelation for the Gqeberha side across all formats, as he put in a number of big performances throughout the campaign.
Warriors high-performance manager Shafiek Abrahams commended the winners for their hard work and dedication.
“I think our 4-Day campaign was one of our best in a long time, narrowly losing out by 0.32 of a point.
“All the performances we have seen, not only from the award winners but from other players showed that the guys have stepped up.
“Seeing the hundreds Matthew got, alongside tons by Diego Rosier and Sinethemba Qeshile shows that there is still a hunger for red-ball cricket,” Abrahams said.
The Eastern Province side were disappointing in the white ball competitions, winning just four matches across both the 20 and 50 over competitions to finish sixth and seventh respectively.
“It was again a case of having individuals performing on occasions but as a team, we didn't play it too well and it was something we focused on when compiling the squad for a new season.
“We need to step up in the white ball competitions and get our acts together to ensure we get closer to playoffs.
“In T20's it's a bit more difficult because if you lose one or two matches you are under pressure but it is a competition where we have the type of players to win us games,” he said.
The intimate event was held at the Boardwalk Hotel and attended by dignitaries from Cricket Eastern Cape and EP Cricket, as well as invited guests from sponsors Dafabet and the NMB Municipality as well as media.
HeraldLIVE
Matthew Breetzke big winner at Warriors awards evening
