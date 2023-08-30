Rusty Proteas overwhelmed by clear thinking Australians

The rust and cobwebs of a longer than normal winter for the Proteas were clearly evident in a chastening start to the season against Australia in Durban on Wednesday night.

Mitchell Marsh’s men were much sharper and played with greater assertiveness in a 111-run victory, in which they were the dominant team from start to finish. It was the largest margin of defeat by runs that SA have suffered in a T20 International

The tourists finished with 226/6 in their innings after being put into bat against a South African team which was ragged in the field, and dreadfully inconsistent, with the ball, lacking both control and a clear game-plan. They then bowled the hosts out for 115 in the 16th over.

The Australians got stuck in early, as they exploded out of the blocks, with one of their four debutants, Matthew Short and skipper Marsh pulverising the wayward Proteas bowling in the Power Play.