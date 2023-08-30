Cricket SA (CSA) confirmed that the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will not be broadcasting matches between the Proteas and Australia in the tour that starts in Durban on Wednesday (6pm).
After protracted negotiations, the two parties could unfortunately not reach agreeable terms to secure broadcast rights in time to cover the tour.
CSA and the SABC are proud to have, over the years, brought cricket content to the multitudes of cricket fans across the country.
Through this partnership, content from the domestic cricket scene to the senior men’s and women’s teams was broadcast to waiting audiences, making the partnership between the SABC and CSA a thriving endeavour.
While CSA is disappointed at the prospect of many South Africans missing out on coverage of the thrill of the much-awaited Australia series, it reaffirms its commitment to making cricket accessible to all South Africans.
Consequently, CSA will continue to engage with the SABC to find common ground on the broadcasting of cricket content.
This is as the public broadcaster pursues to fulfil its mandate of providing cricket coverage for the majority of South Africans, while CSA is unwavering in its quest to ensure that cricket reaches all corners of the country. It is a symbiosis that binds the two organisations together.
With CSA and the SABC partnership having provided mutually beneficial value in the past, CSA believes that it is in the interest of both the parties’ stakeholders that such a partnership be maintained into the future. — Cricket SA Corporate Communications
CSA, SABC fail to reach agreement on Aussie series broadcast
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Cricket SA (CSA) confirmed that the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will not be broadcasting matches between the Proteas and Australia in the tour that starts in Durban on Wednesday (6pm).
After protracted negotiations, the two parties could unfortunately not reach agreeable terms to secure broadcast rights in time to cover the tour.
CSA and the SABC are proud to have, over the years, brought cricket content to the multitudes of cricket fans across the country.
Through this partnership, content from the domestic cricket scene to the senior men’s and women’s teams was broadcast to waiting audiences, making the partnership between the SABC and CSA a thriving endeavour.
While CSA is disappointed at the prospect of many South Africans missing out on coverage of the thrill of the much-awaited Australia series, it reaffirms its commitment to making cricket accessible to all South Africans.
Consequently, CSA will continue to engage with the SABC to find common ground on the broadcasting of cricket content.
This is as the public broadcaster pursues to fulfil its mandate of providing cricket coverage for the majority of South Africans, while CSA is unwavering in its quest to ensure that cricket reaches all corners of the country. It is a symbiosis that binds the two organisations together.
With CSA and the SABC partnership having provided mutually beneficial value in the past, CSA believes that it is in the interest of both the parties’ stakeholders that such a partnership be maintained into the future. — Cricket SA Corporate Communications
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Rugby
Rugby
Cricket
Soccer
Soccer