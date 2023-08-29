Busy domestic season ahead for new-look Warriors outfit

Improving their performances in limited-overs cricket will take centre stage when the Dafabet Warriors kick off their 2023/2024 campaign with the CSA One-Day Cup in September.
The green and black army are set for a busy few months with the CSA Division One limited overs competition in September and October, before turning their attention to red-ball cricket with the start of the 4-Day Series in November, through into December.
Their 50-over campaign kicks off with a clash against coastal rivals Western Province at Newlands on September 25, before returning to Gqeberha to host the Hollywoodbets Dolphins at St George’s Park five days later.
Thereafter, they face the defending champions, the DP World Lions on October 6 at the Wanderers before tackling their four remaining fixtures against the Momentum Multiply Titans (October 8), newly promoted AET Tuskers (October 15), Gbets Rocks (October 18), before closing out the round robin phase with a clash against North West Dragons on October 22.
Switching focus to the red ball format, Robin Peterson’s charges, who narrowly missed out on 4-Day glory last season, begin their pursuit of the title with two encounters in as many weeks, first travelling to take on the North West Dragons, starting November 4, before hosting the Rocks and Lions from November 11 and 30 respectively.
The competition continues in December where they play just two matches, both away from home against the Titans (December 14) and Hollywoodbets Dolphins on December 20.
SA’s premier T20 league, the Betway SA20 will be contested in early January and finishes in the second week of February, and offers those players not involved in the competition a chance to ensure their skills are as sharp as possible for when domestic red ball action resumes against Western Province on February 14 and AET Tuskers a week later.
The St George’s Park side will be hopeful of making a better showing in the CSA T20 Challenge which kicks off at home against the Tuskers on March 8.
Their next three fixtures take them on the road to face the Dolphins (March 10) and the Titans (March 13), before the Rocks, Western Province and the Dragons visit the Bay for clashes on March 17, 21 and 23 respectively to conclude the first half of the tournament.
