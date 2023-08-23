CSA forges new era for women's sport with professional domestic league

Financial backing from the government ensured Cricket SA became the first sport’s federation to launch a professional women’s sports league on Tuesday.

The CSA Professional Women’s Domestic League, as it will be known, will consist of six teams in the top division, with CSA contracting 11 players per team. “We have been working on it for quite a while and it was just a matter of getting financing,” said CSA’s chief executive, Pholetsi Moseki.

In March, following the Proteas women's team’s run to the final of the T20 World Cup, the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture gave CSA R15-million, specifically for the establishment of a women’s professional league.