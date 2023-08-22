Cricket fever on rise in US — Peterson
Hosting the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup will be a major driving force to the growth of the game in the United States, Mumbai Indians New York head coach Robin Peterson said.
Peterson, who has spent years working under the banner of the famous Indian Premier League side, both as a player and later as part of the technical staff, was a key cog in the wheel that saw the MINY hold aloft the inaugural Major League Cricket title in July...
