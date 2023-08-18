The organisation confirmed Hilton Moreeng would stay on as head coach in a temporary capacity until the end of the year and oversee the side’s preparation for Pakistan.
Moreeng’s contract expired in June. He has been the side’s head coach since 2012.
The squad named on Friday contains 12 of the 15 players who were part of the T20 World Cup squad.
Three of them — Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk and Laura Wolvaardt — are still involved with The Hundred tournament in England and may only join the squad later.
Mieke de Ridder is the only debutant in the group, while all-rounder Nondumiso Shangase and seam bowler Tumi Sekhukhune have been recalled after they missed the T20 World Cup.
The Proteas will play three T20 Internationals and three ODIs, with the latter series forming part of the ICC Women’s Championship, which acts as the qualifying tournament for the 2025 World Cup.
Proteas Women Squad: Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker, Laura Wolvaardt
Sune Luus axed as Proteas Women captain
Image: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images
Sune Luus, who led the Proteas to the final of the T20 World Cup earlier this year, will not captain the women’s team for the tour to Pakistan next month.
Cricket South Africa (CSA) offered no reason for the 27-year-old’s axing as skipper.
Luus was still officially an interim captain though she’d led the team throughout last year, including at the 50-over World Cup, the Commonwealth Games, the tour to England — which included a Test — and this year's T20 World Cup.
She filled the role after Dane van Niekerk fractured her ankle before last year’s 50-over World Cup and when Van Niekerk was axed from the squad for the T20 World Cup after failing to achieve the necessary fitness standards.
CSA said on Friday it would name a skipper before the team’s departure next Saturday.
Chloe Tryon, who’d fulfilled the vice-captaincy role, asked not to be considered for the tour.
