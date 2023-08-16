Sunrisers EC to open SA20 season two

St George’s Park will ensure an electrifying start to the second Betway SA20 tournament when the opening encounter between the Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings takes place in Gqeberha on January 10.
This was announced when the fixtures for season two of the tournament were announced at an event in Johannesburg on Tuesday and attended by Betway SA20 league commissioner Graeme Smith, players from the franchise teams, stakeholders and the media.
The inaugural champion Sunrisers will play five matches in front of their loyal Orange Army fan base during the month-long event.
After that first assignment, Sunrisers will welcome the Durban Super Giants on January 13, Pretoria Capitals on January 22 and MI Cape Town on January 27 before closing out their home fixtures with a clash against the Paarl Royals on February 4.
SA’s best talent, along with the world’s top cricketers, will once again be on show in 34 matches across six venues around the country with the final to be held on Saturday February 10.
Each team will host a home match in the opening week of the tournament, bringing to life the fierce contests and city-based rivalries among the six Indian Premier League (IPL)-owned teams.
Durban’s Super Giants host MI Cape Town in a coastal derby at Kingsmead on Thursday January 11 before Paarl Royals and last season’s runners-up Pretoria Capitals, face off at Boland Park on Friday January 12.
The Wanderers will kick off a bumper opening weekend when the Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town go head-to-head at the Bullring on Saturday January 13 at 1.30pm before the Sunrisers tackle the Durban Super Giants at St George’s Park at 5.30pm.
The fast-paced action then moves to the nation’s capital, where the Pretoria Capitals welcome the Paarl Royals to Centurion for a new 1.30pm Sunday start.
MI Cape Town will host their first home match at Newlands on Tuesday, January 16 against the Sunrisers.
The league announced a new playoff structure for season two; with a qualifier one, eliminator and a qualifier two setting up the road to the final.
The top two teams will play each other in qualifier one, followed by the eliminator between the third and fourth-placed teams.
The loser of qualifier one and the winner of the eliminator will battle it out in qualifier two, for a chance to book their place in the final, against the winner of qualifier one.
All midweek matches will start at 5.30pm, giving fans an opportunity for a post-work and post-school feast of cricket during the week.
“With the season two auction around the corner, the momentum is building and we are thrilled to announce these fixtures,” Smith said.
“We have a jam-packed opening week of matches which will captivate fans around the country.
“We have been intentional in giving families, friends and our new fans an opportunity to watch as many matches as possible,” he said.
All six franchises have named their preliminary squads and will finalise their 19-player roster at the auction on September 27.
